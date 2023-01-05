IND vs SL, 2nd T20I | Shubman Gill, batting approach in focus as Men in Blue look to seal series vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay.

After one thriller of a game in Mumbai, India and Sri Lanka are all set to face off in the 2nd game of the 3-match T20I series on Thursday.

The first game came down to the very last ball with Sri Lanka just needing 4 off it. The fact that Lanka lost by just 2 runs says a lot about the kind of game we witnessed, and come the 2nd T20I, don't expect anything different.

Focus On Gill

Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I here on Thursday. While T20Is aren't of the highest priority in an ODI World Cup year, Gill will not like to repeat the mistakes of his predecessors while aiming to cement his place in the T20I side after making a reputation for himself in the longer versions.

Gill's career strike-rate after playing 96 T20 games (mostly IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) is a modest 128.74 and, even on debut, he looked like a shaky starter. While Gill has opened a lot for KKR and even was an integral part at the top of the order for Gujarat Titans, his game is primarily based on consolidation and then going for the kill.

Similarity With Rahul?

However, this is the identical approach that had cost KL Rahul a place in the T20 squad. While skipper Pandya, like every other Indian captain in the recent past, has promised a fearless approach at the top, he would need each of his players to walk the talk.

The Indian T20 cupboard is brimming with talent with players likes Ruturaj and Rahul Tripathi cooling their heels in the dugout. It is expected that both Gill and Ishan Kishan will get all three games in the series and an impactful Powerplay will also give the batters coming down the order more confidence to play fearless cricket.

The Suryakumar Yadav Effect

The batting unit will like to score more runs in the second game and a lot will depend on the manner in which new vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav does what is known as "front-loading" (heavy-duty hitting in the first 10 overs) in cricketing jargon. Surya was dismissed cheaply, one of his rare T20 failures after a golden 2022 but it was more to do with a bit less pace off the surface unlike Australia and New Zealand where the 'blind scoop' over '45', would normally go for a six.

But the smart operator that he is, Surya will find a way to manoeuvre against a Sri Lankan bowling attack which is more dependent on spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theekshana who accounted for two wickets, giving away only 51 runs in their cumulative eight overs.

What's Up With Bowling

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel's batting effort was lauded by one and all and their utility is there to be seen. Shivam Mavi's dream debut is certainly a big relief for skipper Pandya, who could be lauded for taking the new ball and bowling an incisive first spell alongside the newcomer.

Mavi (4/22), with his ability to swing the ball, and Umran Malik's (2/27) raw pace is a welcome addition to this T20 playing XI and seem to be long-term investments going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, the worry will be leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who must have lost a bit of confidence after being ignored during the T20 World Cup.

In fact, Chahal went for 26 in his first two overs and the skipper couldn't let him complete his spell.

Full Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is)\

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Cricket News