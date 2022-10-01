Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Temba Bavuma, Rohit Sharma

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs South Africa on TV, online

Here are all live streaming details about the 2nd T20I:

When will the 2nd T20I of India vs South Africa be played?

India are set to lock horns with South Africa in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Sunday. While the the men in blue will want to carry the momentum from their previous win, the Proteas will want to level the scores.

The second match will be played on 2nd October, Sunday

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I of India vs South Africa?

The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

At what time will the 2nd T20I of India vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 7: 30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I of India vs South Africa?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Team India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Team South Africa:

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen

