IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Saba Karim backs Shikhar Dhawan for ODI World Cup as India face litmus test against Proteas

Former India and cricketer and selector Saba Karim has backed Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming ODI World Cup and has asserted that he will be confirmed for a place in the squad. According to Karim, Dhawan already has confirmed his place in the team but will have competition in the Playing XI. It will be Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India that will take guards against South Africa on Sunday as they face a do-or-die battle.\

"Shikhar Dhawan's place in the team has been confirmed. There's no need to put pressure on him all the time. There will be one or two matches where he won't score runs. I think the selectors have decided that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be the openers in the next 50-over World Cup," Saba Karim said while he was asked about Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the team.

When asked about the all-rounder's spot in the team, the former selector was quick to mention about Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. According to him, Hardik will be India’s No 1 option as he is a batting-allrounder while Shardul is a bowling all-rounder.

“He is a very useful player. But Hardik Pandya is a batting all-rounder, while Shardul Thakur is a bowling all-rounder. That's a big difference. We can surely groom Shardul. But I don't see him becoming India's No.1 of No.2 bowler in white-ball cricket. He can only play as a third seamer. If he can bat well, it will be an added advantage,” the former selector added.

India will face a do-or-die contest on Sunday as they take South Africa under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. The stand-in Indian skipper has a good record for India and has beaten the likes of Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Sunday’s clash though will be a stern test for Shikhar as a defeat will see India lose the series before they jet off the final ODI in Delhi on October 11.

