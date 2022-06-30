IND vs ENG: Here's all you need to know about Team India's Test match results in Edgbaston so far

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Edgbaston stadium

India is set to lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match starting from 1st July, Friday. The last match of the five-match Test series played in 2021 was postponed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. Team India is leading the series by 2-1.

The match is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from 1st July to 5th July.

Here is how team India has performed over years at Edgbaston

India has never won a single Test at this venue to date. In the upcoming match, the Jasprit Bumrah-led team will want to register their maiden Test victory.

Match 1, 1967– England beat India by 132 runs

Match 2, 1974 – England beat India by an innings and 78 runs

Match 3, 1979 – England beat India by an innings and 83 runs

Match 4, 1986 – Match drawn

Match 5, 1996 – England beat India by 8 wickets

Match 6, 2011 – England beat India by an innings and 242 runs

Match 7, 2018 – England beat India by 31 runs

India's tour of England comprises of three T20Is, three ODIs, and one Test match.

Full squads

Team India: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

Team England: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root