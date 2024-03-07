IND vs ENG 5th Test: Will rain play spoilsport in last game of series at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY HPCA Stadium Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: The India vs England Test series is set to close out at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala as the two teams take on each other for the fifth Test. After pocketing the series on the back of a valiant effort from Shubman Gill and Dhrub Jurel, the Men in Blue now look to accumulate some crucial World Test Championship points.

From the first Test in Hyderabad to the fourth in Ranchi, the teams have moved states one after the other in the series and the caravan has now come to end the campaign at the foothills of the Himalayas.

The weather at the 1457m above sea level in the hills is one to watch out for and so is the venue of this Test. The weather in this part of the country generally stays quite chilly and it would be no expectation in the Test match too.

Dharamsala weather report for five days of IND vs ENG 5th Test

The Test match kick starts on Thursday, March 7 and the weather on the opening day is not kind at all. As per AccuWeather, there are 82% chances of rain coming down, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to hit a low of six degrees, while the maximum is predicted is to be nine degrees.

On day 2, the expected weather is likely to become kind. Only 3% precipitation is expected on day 2, Friday but the lowest temperature is set to be eight degrees while the maximum will be 11. There will be some sun on the second day.

On the third day, there is no rain predicted. The mercury meter is expected to go nine degrees low, while it is predicted to hit 12 degrees high with plenty of sun being there

On day 4, Sunday, the rain chances are zero yet again with temperature expected to be 9 degrees low and 14 degrees high with sunshine being present.

On the fifth and final day of the match, Monday (if it goes there), 3% precipitation chances are predicted. The mercury meter will be in between 20 to 10 degrees with cloudiness present.