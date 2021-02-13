IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Vaughan takes cheeky jibe at Kohli, recalls his similar dismissal of Tendulkar from 2002

Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli

Former skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday took a cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli after the Indian captain registered a duck on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai. Moeen Ali dismissed Kohli with a tossed-up delivery outside off, getting a sharp inward-turn through the pitch to castle the timber.

With the dismissal, Kohli has now got clean bowled twice in successive innings for the first time in Test cricket. In the second innings of the previous Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Indian skipper was bowled by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

For the first time in his career, Kohli was dismissed on a duck by a spinner. This was also Kohli's 11th Test duck. Taking a dig at Kohli's dismissal, Vaughan wrote, "Getting an Indian legend bowled through the gate isn’t that difficult as an off-spinner !!!"

Vaughan was referring to his delivery against Sachin Tendulkar back in 2002 which ran through the gates of Indian legend at Trent Bridge. Tendulkar, batting on 92, hit Vaughan for three consecutive boundaries before getting bowled.

Vaughan, who only has six Test wickets to his name, reminisced his prized scalp with a hilarious tweet directed towards Kohli.

After Kohli's departure, Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane steadied India's innings with a century stand. Earlier, India lost three early wickets in the opening session after opting to bat. In-form opener Shubman Gill (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and skipper Virat Kohli (0) were the ones to depart in the first session. However, Rohit, scoring a brilliant 161, bolstered India's run-flow while Rahane complemented him with a half-century.