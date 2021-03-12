IND vs ENG 1st T20I | Yuvraj, Pietersen in awe of Rishabh Pant's reverse-scoop against Jofra Archer

Image Source : TWITTER/WASIM JAFFER Rishabh Pant

India's Rishabh Pant on Friday hit another audacious shot as he reverse-scooped England pacer Jofra Archer for a maximum in the T20I series opener in Ahmedabad. Replicating the reverse sweep which the southpaw had hit against James Anderson in the fourth Test, Pant hit Archer for a maximum over third man.

Pant was prepared to counter Archer's pace as he premeditated the shot and took social media by storm. Many former cricketers hailed Pant's 'unbelievable' shot against one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket.

Former India all-rounder wrote, "This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless! Reverse sweep or shot I don't know what to call it! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that! Game on !!"

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen hailed Pant's six as the 'greatest' shot in cricket. "Holy smokes! Pant has just played the greatest shot that's ever been played in cricket. Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6," he wrote.

Former India batsmen VVS Laxman and Wasim Jaffer also heaped praise on Pant.

"What an incredible shot from @RishabhPant17 Looking forward to him bailing the team out this terrible situation just like he did in the last few Tests," wrote Laxman.

"Reverse laps Anderson for four. Reverse laps Archer for Six. This is Rishabh Pants world. We are just living in it," tweeted Jaffer.

Pant eventually departed after scoring a 23-ball 21 as he hit Ben Stokes' full-length delivery straight to Jonny Bairstow at deep mid-wicket.

The first T20I against England also marked Pant's return to the white-ball squad. Pant, who was dropped for the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour, made a comeback after delivering consistent performances in the Test format against Australia and India