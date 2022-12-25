Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test: This is how WTC standings will look after 2nd Test, IND to drop out of Top 2?

The Day 4 of the Dhaka Test will be decisive in the outcome of the World Test Championship (WTC) as the race heats up for the final spot. The Indian team at vulnerable position at the end of Day 4 still need 100 runs to win while they are 45/4. With the match set go in either direction, the WTC standings are all but set take deceive turn but will India drop out of Top 2?

What are the current standings?

As things stand, the match will end with a result as there are 180 overs to play while India need 100 runs to win, Bangladesh need six wickets to win the contest. With the result most likely possible in the first session of the Day 4, the WTC standings will either see a major shift or India will strengthen their grip over the same.

India will attend a PCT of 58.70, subject to no penalties, and will sit second in the standings with their eighth win of the cycle. The result will only mean that India will stand a better chance of making it to the final of the WTC in June 2023.

What happens if India lose?

In the worse possible scenario, if India up losing the contest, they will pay big price in the WTC standings and will handover advantage to South Africa, who will be back in the driving seat. India’s PTC will drop down to 51.51, subject to penalties, and will therefore go fourth in the standings. India’s PTC will be less than Sri Lanka and South Africa as a result of the defeat. This will also mean that not matter what happens in the Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day contest, they will end 2022 outside the Top Two.

India in panic mode

Bangladesh spinners, led by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Mehidy Hasan Miraz, forced Indian batters to press the panic button in a tricky chase of 145 as the visitors ended an engaging third day’s play, tottering at 45 for 4 in the second Test here on Saturday.

Having dominated for the better part of two and half days, Bangladesh’s lower middle-order, led by Litton Das (73 off 98 balls) and supported by Nurul Hasan Sohan (31 off 29 balls) and Taskin Ahmed (31 off 46 balls), counter-attacked to take their second innings score to 231, giving their bowlers something to defend.

If India happen to lose this game, the 118 runs scored by the last four Bangladeshi pairs would haunt them as much as not using a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav on a track that became increasingly venomous as the match progressed.

If they overhaul 145, it will be third highest successful fourth innings chase at this ground as the top three winning scores are 209, 205 and 103.

