PAK vs NZ Series: PCB makes yet another big announcement with change in schedule I Know Reasons

PAK vs NZ Series: The series between New Zealand and Pakistan has been rescheduled as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB ) made yet another big announcement on Saturday (December 24)

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2022 7:17 IST
PAK vs NZ Series
The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket mutually agreed to change venues for the second Test of the series that will start in early January. Poor weather conditions in Multan has seen the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand moved to Karachi, which is already hosting the first match of the series.

Why is there change in schedule?

Severe fog has been forecast over Multan resulting in talks between the team before the Test was moved out of the venue. PCB stated in a release that the "deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours", which meant the Test had to move out of Multan.

Karachi will now host the two World Test Championship matches and the three ODIs which are part of the Cricket World Cup Super League. There is also a change in dates with the boards agreeing to move the second Test and the three ODIs forward by a day. The second Test will now commence on 2 January instead of 3 January.

Big day for PCB

PCB also announced that the Management Committee appointed former Pakistan all-rounder and skipper Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee for the home series against New Zealand. Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are also part of the panel while Haroon Rashid (member Management Committee) will act as the Convener.

Changed schedule

26-30 December - 1st Test, Karachi

2-6 January – 2nd Test, Karachi

9 January – 1st ODI, Karachi

11 January – 2nd ODI, Karachi

13 January – 3rd ODI, Karachi

 

