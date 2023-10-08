IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli grabs sharp diving catch as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mitchell Marsh | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli's catch

IND vs AUS: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took a stunning catch at slips as India sent an early blow to Australia in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023. India and Australia face each other in their first match of the World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Aussies won the toss and opted to bat first on a spin-friendly track of Chepauk.

However, as soon as the match kicked off, Kohli displayed a moment of magic on the field in the second over itself. After Mohammed Siraj's tight start in the opening over, Bumrah rolled his arm in the second over and dismissed Marsh with a short of a length delivery around the off-stump. Kohli dived to his left to pocket the catch safely with both hands as the Indian fans went delirious.

India were asked to bowl first in the game against Australia as the visitors won the flip of the coin. India rested Shubman Gill, who has not recovered from dengue yet. Captain Rohit Sharma opened on Gill at toss. "The conditions are there for the bowlers and the ball will turn as the game goes on, you need to understand what line and lengths to bowl and adjust accordingly. We played a lot of cricket before that, we played two good series before the warm-up games, we have covered all bases. Unfortunately, he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Sharma said at toss.

Meanwhile, Australia are also missing the services of star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is out due to a hamstring injury. Cummins opened on his team's combination too. "We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. The sun is out and looks like a good afternoon to bat. We are in a really good spot, we have played quite a lot of cricket but we got a good balance of giving guys game time and keeping them fresh. Travis Head is on a couch in Adelaide, Abbott, Stoinis and Inglis miss out," Cummins said after winning the toss.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

