IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Pat Cummins to miss Indore Test with personal issues; Steve Smith likely to take charge

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is set to miss the third Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to personal issues. The Australian skipper currently in his homeland was a doubt for the third Test having cited personal reasons to flyback. With Cummins missing out, Steve Smith is likely to take charge of the team in the third Test in Indore which kickstarts on March 1.

Cummins to miss Indore Test

According to Espncricinfo, the Aussie skipper’s mother has been suffering from illness and saw him return to his native Australia after the conclusion of the second Test in Delhi. It was reported that Cummins would be back for the Indore Test however, it has now been confirmed that he will not be leading the side.

Steve Smith likely to take charge

As things stand, Steve Smith will be first the man in charge of the Aussie side while Cummins misses out. Smith last took charge of the national side in December 2021 in the second Ashes Test when Cummins contracted Covid-19. The Aussie stand-in skipper was also the man in charge when they lost the series in 2016-17.

