IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Can Ravi Ashwin be Aussies' biggest nemesis with impressive stats in Indore? | READ MORE

With less than 48 hours to go for the start of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Aussies could face yet another daunting task as Ravichandran Ashwin returns to his happy hunting ground. India, currently leading the four-match Test series by 2-0, will look to bring down the curtains on the Aussies with a draw and clinch another series win. On the horizon, the depleted visitors will look to bounce back with a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final up for grabs.

Ashwin’s impressive stats at Holkar Stadium

No other bowler comes close to the impressive numbers of Ashwin at the Holkar Stadium as his impressive numbers speak volumes. In two Test matches at the stadium, Ashwin has scalped 18 wickets, 11 more than second-placed Mohammed Shami. The right-arm Tamil Nadu star scalped 13 wickets on his first appearance at the venue in October 2016 against New Zealand. He ended with figures of 81/6 and 59/7 in the first and second innings respectively.

In his second appearance at the venue in November 2019, Ashwin scalped two and three wickets in the first and second innings respectively to take his tally to 18 wickets. Interestingly, India won both their Test encounters at the Holkar Stadium in which Ashwin has played and will look for the same in the third encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin’s stats at Holkar Stadium

81/6 vs New Zealand (First Innings), October 2016

59/7 vs New Zealand (Second Innings), October 2016

43/2 vs Bangladesh (First Innings), November 2019

42/3 vs Bangladesh (Second Innings), November 2019

Australia hunt for WTC final spot

Despite trailing 2-0 in the series, a draw for the Aussies will be enough for them to make the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). As things stand, a draw for them will see them lose the series but will guarantee a spot in the final which kickstarts on June 7 at the Oval. Skipper Cummins’ absence will see Steve Smith lead the side as the former is back home with family issues.

