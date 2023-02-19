IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India's magic in Delhi remains unhindered, beat Australia to grab World No.1 Test spot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India beat Australia in Delhi

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: The Indian Cricket team's magic in Delhi remains unhindered as Rohit Sharma's men defeated Pat Cummins led Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test. The Indian spinners starred in the first session of Day 3 as Ravindra Jadeja took a seven-wicket haul. This was followed by the batters' show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as India chased the 115-run target to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

India become the World No.1 Test team

With their dominating win against Australia, the Indian team has become the World's No.1 Test team. The Men in Blue were on second place in the points table of the Test rankings before this match but have now edged past the mighty Aussies on the points table.

India's magic in Delhi

The Indian team is hugely dominant in the national capital Delhi. For 75 years, teams have found it way too difficult to defeat India in Delhi. They are unbeaten at this venue since 1987 and have lost only 6 matches here. Meanwhile, Australia have defeated India here only one time in 1959.

India retains Border Gavaskar Trophy

With this win, India will also retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the third consecutive time. The Indian team won the high-profile series in 2016/17 before retaining it in 2018/19, 2020/21, and now in 2022/23.

More to follow...

