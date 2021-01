Image Source : TWITTER/HARDIKPANDYA7 The father of Hardik and Krunal Pandya passed away in the morning hours of Saturday.

The father of brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya tragically passed away on Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Krunal, who is currently with his domestic side Baroda, has left the bio-secure bubble to be with his family.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," a spokesperson of Baroda Cricket Assocation told ANI.

(More to follow..)