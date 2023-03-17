Harbhajan Singh reacts to Babar Azam picking BBL over IPL as he preferred T20 League

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Babar Azam and Harbhajan Singh

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is always in the news for his heroics on the field. He is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also played a match-winning knock of 64 runs off 39 balls in the Eliminator against Islamabad United. However, Babar is trending on social media for some other reason and that is for preferred Big Bash League (BBL) over Indian Premier League (IPL) and Harbhajan Singh has reacted to it now.

While speaking in Peshawar Zalmi Podcast, Babar Azam was asked to pick one of the two T20 leagues, and the Pakistan captain went with BBL while providing his set of reasons. He stated that the conditions in Australia are challenging while playing in the BBL and as a player, one gets to learn a lot. On the other hand in IPL, Babar noted that the same Asian conditions are on offer in the IPL.

"I'd rather play in BBL instead of IPL as the conditions in Australia are different whereas you get the same Asian conditions in IPL," Babar had said. However, the news of him picking BBL over IPL went viral on social media along with the video and that was enough to leave the netizens in splits. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has also now reacted to Babar's comment and came up with a laughing emoji without saying anything more on the matter.

Coming back to Babar Azam, the cricketer is in brilliant form at the moment and is only one step away from leading Peshawar Zalmi into the final. In Eliminator, the Zalmi are set to face the Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars on Friday (March 17). Many will have their eye on this battle given the fact that not long ago there were rumours of Shaheen replacing Babar as Pakistan's captain in one of the formats.

