Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead cricket fraternity in wishes for Indian bowler

India's premier fast bowler Ishant Sharma is celebrating his 32d birthday today.

India's premier fast bowler Ishant Sharma has turned 32 on Wednesday. The pacer made his Test debut at the age of 18 against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Ishant has been one of the mainstays in the Indian bowling attack in Test matches. He has represented India in 97 matches in the longest format, taking 297 wickets. He has also played in 80 one-day internationals, but has been out of the limited-overs setup since 2016.

For a major part of his Test career, Ishant showcased moments of brilliance, like his spell at Lord's in 2014, where he took seven wickets in an innings to secure a historic win for India. However, he couldn't sustain his performances for longer periods of time.

This changed in the last three years, during which Ishant not only improved on his performances and turned into a regular wicket-taking bowler, but also established himself as one of the seniors in the side.

Ishant is a part of India's fierce fast-bowling quartet in Test cricket, which includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. He played a major role in India's brilliant start to their World Test Championship campaign, as the side registered victories in all of their first seven matches against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

As the pacer turned 32, the cricket fraternity wished him. Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish Ishant on his birthday. He wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ishant.sharma29 . Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day."

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also wishes the bowler. "Many happy returns of the day bro. Congratulations on winning the Arjuna Award too @Imishant," wrote Rohit.

Many happy returns of the day bro. Congratulations on winning the Arjuna Award too 👏 @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/SFp9Drwwop — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2020

Many other Indian cricketers also wishes Ishant Sharma on birthday.

Happy birthday @ImIshant. Wishing you a great year ahead. Looking forward to seeing you soon in the IPL. 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/cuGYDnq6G4 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 2, 2020

Happy birthday @ImIshant! And best wishes on receiving your Arjuna Award 👏 Looking forward to the season with you 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vonJiQdeYd — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 2, 2020

