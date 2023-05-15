GT vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER GT vs SRH Pitch Report IPL 2023

The reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 15. Gujarat Titans suffered a heavy 27-run defeat while chasing a 219-run target against Mumbai Indians in their last game but remain at the top with 16 points from 12 matches in the points table. However, Hardik Pandya-led side will secure playoff qualification if they emerge with two points on Monday.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in ninth place with just four wins but remain in the race for the playoff qualification despite a big seven-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. SRH need to win their remaining three games starting today and also hopes for favorable results to finish in the top four this season. But a defeat against the Titans will definitely end their hopes for the playoffs.

Pitch Report: GT vs SRH

The pitch at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has been excellent for the batters this season. The average first innings score here is 166 from 25 IPL matches but it's almost 200 this season. Gujarat posted 227 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the most recent game here to post the fifth 175-plus total from six first innings' totals this season. The weather is expected to be hot and humid, so it will be a tough job for the bowlers to make a big impact.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Gujarat recorded a dominating win while batting first against Lucknow in the last game here. But only 11 times teams have won while batting first in 25 IPL matches here.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 160

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 234/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Highest score chased - 166/3 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 107/7 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

