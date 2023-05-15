GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans become 1st team to qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs after win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GT

GT vs SRH: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans became finally secured a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs as they registered their 9th win of season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hardik Pandya's men defeated Aiden Markram-led SRH comfortably and also confirmed a top two finish in the tournament. With this SRH's chances of reaching the top four have ended and they are out of the tournament.

GT defeated SRH by 34 runs as they successfully defended their total of 188 against a struggling Hyderabad batting line up. Apart from Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of their batters made any notable contributions. For GT though, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were clinical with the ball and the duo shared four wickets each in SRH's off colour show.

GT's Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

SRH's Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

