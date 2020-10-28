Extremely disappointing: WACA responds to Cricket Australia following summer fixture snub

Image Source : GETTY WACA ground

The Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) has stated that it has been an "extremely disappointing result" as they have been snubbed from the international cricket season.

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia confirmed the dates for the upcoming Indian tour, which will comprise three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8). The four-Test Border Gavaskar series will begin with the pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval from December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Perth, on the other hand, will host none of the matches.

"It is an extremely disappointing result for our members, fans and our cricket community that WA will miss out on hosting international cricket fixtures this summer," WACA CEO Christina Matthews said in a statement.

She said WACA worked tirelessly with Cricket Australia and the Western Australia government to find a way to bring international cricket to Perth.

"Limitations with border restrictions, and complexities around scheduling as a result of COVID-19, led to the decision to play the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27 and 29) and Canberra's Manuka Oval (December 2)," Matthews said.

"We are dealing with circumstances and obstacles beyond our control. We respect and understand that difficult decisions need to be made to ensure our country can secure as much international cricket as possible this summer," she added.

The WACA maintains that it is fit to host BBL matches this summer but negotiations are ongoing, the WACA CEO said further.

