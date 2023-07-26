Ex-Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof pulls out of Asian Games due to event's 'no travelling with children' rule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is not part of the Asian Games squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the women's squad for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou China on Tuesday, July 25. The Pakistan women's team will be led by veteran all-rounder Nida Dar, with former captain Bismah Maroof withdrawing from the tournament. Maroof, who stepped down as the captain of the national after a disastrous Women's T20 World Cup campaign, has pulled out of the Asian Games due to the event's "no travelling with children" policy.

Maroof's withdrawal has come days after the shocking retirement of 18-year-old hard hitter Ayesha Naseem quitting the game at the age of just 18 due to religious reasons. Pakistan. The organisers at Asiad refused permission to athletes participating in the event to bring their babies; hence, Bismah Maroof declined the opportunity to play.

The head of the women's cricket wing at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Tania Mallick confirmed the development saying that Maroof wouldn't be able to travel without her daughter and that it's unfortunate for the side as they will miss the veteran batter's services.

Talking about the shock retirement of Naseem, Mallick said that the player informed the board that she was quitting due to personal reasons. "The PCB respects and understands her decision to quit the game for personal reasons. We wish her the best in future endeavours," Mallick said in a statement by the PCB.

It was confirmed recently that Naseem wanted to follow her religion strictly and hence quit from the sport prematurely while it was speculated that a marriage proposal for her where the in-laws not allowing to play cricket could be the main reason as well.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Umm-e-Hani.

