ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England ask Pakistan to bowl first, semifinal task becomes more improbable

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England ask Pakistan to bowl first, semifinal task become more improbableENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: Pakistan and England go up against each other in match number 44 in World Cup 2023. The Babar Azam-led side is facing an improbable task of reaching into the semifinals of the tournament with England looking to push their case for the Champions Trophy. New Zealand have made things worse for Pakistan with the Men in Green requiring a mammoth win to pip the Kiwis from the 4th spot in the points table. Follow for all the latest updates on ENG vs PAK clash.