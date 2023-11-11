ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England ask Pakistan to bowl first, semifinal task becomes more improbable

Live now ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England ask Pakistan to bowl first, semifinal task becomes more improbable ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England and Pakistan go up against each other in their last league stage matches in World Cup 2023. Follow for the latest updates on the ENG vs PAK clash.