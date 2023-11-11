Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
  ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England ask Pakistan to bowl first, semifinal task becomes more improbable
ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England ask Pakistan to bowl first, semifinal task becomes more improbable

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England and Pakistan go up against each other in their last league stage matches in World Cup 2023. Follow for the latest updates on the ENG vs PAK clash.

Written By : Sumeet Kavthale, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: November 11, 2023 13:57 IST
Jos Buttler and Babar Azam.
Jos Buttler and Babar Azam.

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: England ask Pakistan to bowl first, semifinal task become more improbable

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: Pakistan and England go up against each other in match number 44 in World Cup 2023. The Babar Azam-led side is facing an improbable task of reaching into the semifinals of the tournament with England looking to push their case for the Champions Trophy. New Zealand have made things worse for Pakistan with the Men in Green requiring a mammoth win to pip the Kiwis from the 4th spot in the points table. Follow for all the latest updates on ENG vs PAK clash.

 

Live updates :ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    England's Playing XI

    Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:45 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Can PAK still make it?

    PAK are all but done with the toss. They need to chase 300 in 6.1 overs

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PAK asked to do impossible

    Hello and Welcome folks. We just saw the toss and England have asked Pakistan to do an even more improbable task now. They have asked Babar's team to bowl first.

