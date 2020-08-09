Ben Stokes to miss remainder of Pakistan Test series due to family reasons

Image Source : PTI Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remaining two Test matches against Pakistan owing to family reasons. Stokes will leave the UK for New Zealand later this week and hence miss the two matches at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, as conformed by ECB on Sunday.

Stokes's father Ged was hospitalised last December in South Africa during England's tour and has been since recovering in New Zealand.

After an impressive series against West Indies which began with his captaincy debut followed by an astounding all-round overhaul, Stokes had a quiet outing in Manchester against Pakistan scoring 0 and 9 while taking two wickets in the second innings. England, however, did beat Pakistan by three wickets to take a 1-0 in the series.

England will next face Pakistan on August 13 for the second Test in Southampton.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage