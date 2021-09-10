ENG vs IND | Start of 5th Test likely to be postponed: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG vs IND | Start of 5th Test likely to be postponed: Reports

The start of the fifth and final Test between England and India is likely to be postponed, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The report further states that more than one player has voiced reservations about playing in the final Test in Manchester, following a positive COVID-19 case in the support staff.

All the Indian players returned a negative Test for COVID-19 on Thursday evening but the results of a fresh round of testing on Friday morning are awaited.

"Yes, it is not starting today. More test results are awaited before a call is taken on starting on Saturday," a source told ANI on the development.

The Indians are already without head physio Nitin Patel, who is currently in isolation after testing positive along with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun in London.

There are no COVID-19 related worries in the England camp, however, and Jos Buttler said everything is fine and the hosts are looking forward to the game.

"We don't know too much about it at the moment. It would be naive to speculate on what's going on. At the moment we're fully expecting the game to go ahead and we're preparing that way so fingers crossed the game will go ahead. Things are fine in our camp and we are looking forward to the game," said Buttler in a virtual press conference.