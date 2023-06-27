Ashes 2023: England name Playing XI for Lord's Test, hosts set to go with all-pace attack

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England Cricket Team

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' England have named their starting XI for the second Test match of the highly celebrated Ashes series as the English side look for a fightback. The Three Lions have made a crucial change to their playing XI as Moeen Ali is dropped from the team for the Lord's Test. Coming into the team is 25-year-old Josh Tongue, who will make his Ashes debut. England are 0-1 down in the five-match series and look to achieve parity at the mecca of cricket.

England Cricket on Tuesday made the announcement on its social media channels. The body confirmed that only one change is being made to the team that narrowly went down to the visitors in Birmingham, nearly a week ago. "We can confirm our team for the second Ashes Test match at Lord's. Congratulations, Josh Tongue," ECB captioned a release on Twitter.

"England Men have announced their XI for the second LV= Insurance Men's Ashes Test starting at Lord's on Wednesday 28 June. Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue replaces Warwickshire spinner Moeen Ali from the side that lost to Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston last week," ECB wrote in a release.

Notably, Moeen was troubled with a blister on his spinning finger in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. He was seen in pain with the injury. But the all-rounder took a full part in the Monay net sessions for his team. However, he makes way for Tongue, who impressed with a five-wicket haul on his Test debut against Ireland earlier.

This will bring England without a spinner in the team for the match. Joe Root is the only spin option for England. Notably, the Lord's pitch seemed covered with green.Eng

England team for second Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

