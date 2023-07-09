Ashes 2023: England fans mock Steve Smith with 'crying' face masks after special win at Headingley | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER SCREENGRAB England Players and fans

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' England achieved a special win over Australia in the high-octane 3rd Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing a target of 251, Harry Brook stood tall along with contributions from Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to take England home with 3 wickets in hand. The two teams will now go into the fourth Test with Australia still leading England 2-1.

But the win tasted so great to the England fans, that after Woakes hit the winning four towards point, the English crowd went bonkers in the stands. They roared right behind their team as Headingley lit up. Notably, as the series has boiled a bit after the second Test, the fans are not letting the Aussies breathe easily.

After the win, England fans were spotted yelling from the stands and a couple of them were donning a crying face mask of Steve Smith. The mask seems to be a picture cutting from Smith's emotional speech after the sandpaper gate in 2018. Smith broke down into tears in front of the media after the leadership group was found to be indulged in tampering with the ball in the third Test of Australia's Tour of South Africa in Cape Town.

Watch the Video:

The third Test was as fascinating as the other two were. Australia made 263 in the first innings on the back of Mitchell Marsh's hundred on a comeback. Mark Wood also made his comeback and took a fifer for England. The hosts were restricted to 237 in reply, with Ben Stokes displaying another Headingley special.

Coming into the second innings, Head's 77 helped Australia hand England a target of 251. The final innings were evenly fought by both teams. While England remained unbeaten at end of Day 3, they lost crucial wickets on Day 4 morning. However, Harry Brook's 75, Woakes 32 and Wood's 16 brought England safely home.

