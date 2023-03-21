DCW vs UPW: Delhi Capitals earn direct entry to final as Mumbai Indians demote to eliminator

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi beat UP

DCW vs UPW: Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals registered a thumping win over Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz as the DCW side topped the group stage in the WPL 2023. The Capitals chased down the 139-run target inside 18 overs with 5 wickets in hand. They have jumped the ladder and have made a direct entry to the final of the first-ever WPL 2023.

The Capitals were dominant at the Brabourne Stadium in Tuesday's second match of the doubleheader. They opted to bowl first and restricted a largely miss-firing Warriorz side to 138/6 in 20 overs. The Warriorz were reeling at 74/3 after 13 overs but McGrath's 58 put them to a fightable 138.

Coming out to chase, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning continued from where they stopped in their previous match. They amassed big overs and even though the openers fell in space of two overs, the earlier good work assured the chase was always on track. Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp joined hands and put any hopes of the Warriorz side to bed with a 60-run stand for the 4th wicket. Capsey fell but the damage was done as Kapp remained unbeaten to take the Capitals over the line.

Mumbai to face UP in eliminator

The win means the Mumbai Indians get demoted from their number 1 spot in the points table. Capitals have 6 wins in 8 games, equal to what Mumbai have, but DC have a better NRR than Harmanpreet's side. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz end the league stage with 4 wins from 8 games. DCW have taken the top spot once again and they are now the first finalists of the WPL 2023. Mumbai will face UP in the eliminator on Friday before the winner meets the Capitals on Sunday for the summit clash.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets as they chased down the paltry target of 126 inside 17 overs. The win took them to 6 wins (12 points) and the Capitals needed a win to overcome the MIW side in the points table.

Delhi's Playing XI:

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

UP's Playing XI:

Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail

