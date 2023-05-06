DC vs RCB: Blow for Delhi Capitals as star player unavailable for game against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 50th match of IPL 2023 at the former's home. Meanwhile the home team has been hit with a blow ahead of the clash.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2023 14:32 IST
A DC player has been ruled out of clash vs RCB
DC vs RCB: David Warner's Delhi Capitals have been dealt with a blow as one of their star pacers has been ruled out of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC are having an off-colour campaign with 3 wins in 9 games and will be up against RCB, who are knocking on the door of the top four in the IPL 2023 standings.

Meanwhile, DC will be missing the services of South African pacer Anrich Nortje. The Proteas pacer left the DC camp late Friday night due to a personal emergency and will not be available for the DC vs RCB clash. The Capitals confirmed the development by releasing a statement.

"Official Statement. Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore," DC wrote on Twitter.

