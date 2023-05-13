DC vs PBKS IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 59th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League on the 13th of May, Saturday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game to increase their chances into the Playoffs. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the DC vs PBKS, 59th Match IPL 2023?

May 13, Saturday

At what time does DC vs PBKS, 59th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the DC vs PBKS, 59th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS, 59th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS, 59th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How can the teams qualify for the Playoffs?

The top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

