Cricket West Indies to reschedule first Test match against India due to clash with WC Qualifier?

After an embarrassing 209-run defeat against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final 2023, the Indian team will be facing West Indies away in the multi-format series starting on July 12. Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently released a schedule for the series which will begin with a first Test match at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica.

West Indies are currently involved in the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe. They won the opening game against United States of America and are favorites to reach the final, which is scheduled on July 9. So, CWI is considering changing the date for the first Test to give enough rest to their players prior to the India series.

West Indies usually field different teams for red-ball cricket and white-ball matches under different captains. But due to the importance of the World Cup spot, the likes of Jason Holders, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, and Alzarri Joseph are participating in the Qualifiers. All four players are expected to be part of their Test team for the India series as well.

However, CWI official revealed that they can recall involved Test players early from the qualifiers as the final will be meaningless for West Indies. Both teams in the final will get a spot in the World Cup, so, they are unlikely to change the dates for the first Test match.

"We have multiple options, but first we need to qualify for the CWC," the CWI official told Cricbuzz on June 21. "The final of the CWCQ is meaningless, so our Test players won't participate. But first, we need to make sure we reach the final."

On the other hand, the Indian team last played in the WTC final 2023 on June 7-12 and is going through a much-needed break. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the West Indies tour but the board is planning to send their Test team to West Indies on July 1, to kick off early preparations.

