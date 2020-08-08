'Can't waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat': Sanju Samson 'fine-tuning' technique

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanju Samson will return to action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson talked about the dynamics of the shortest format of the game, talking about the change one has to make in their batting styles in T20s. Samson has been a part of India's T20I sides but has so far failed to impress with the bat in international cricket.

Samson has revealed that he has been fine-tuning certain aspects of his batting in the shortest format.

“In T20 cricket, you have to score quickly; that’s what I have been doing at the IPL over the years. You can’t waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next,” Samson said in a conversation with Sportstar.

Samson wsa the part of the squad in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year. However, he failed to cash-in on the opportunities, scoring 6 runs in the final match of the series against Sri Lanka, and 2 and 8 runs in the fourth and fifth match respectively in the New Zealand series.

However, Samson is now eager to return to action in the Indian Premier League, where he represents Rajasthan Royals.

“Like every cricketer, I have been eagerly waiting for the IPL to start. I think it would lift the spirits of not just the players but that of the entire India and the rest of the cricketing world,” Samson said.

“And we have to play so many matches on three grounds, but the wickets would be good enough for batting. In T20 cricket, you could get runs on any surface.”

Samson further said that he is focusing on improving his cricket.

“I have been thinking a lot about my cricket,” said Samson. “I have also been fine-tuning my technique a bit. But I want to continue to bat the way I have always been. If you look closely at my batting, you would see that I have been winning more matches for my teams of late, though there have been more failures too. That is fine with me. What really matters is how you help the team’s cause, more than the individual glory.”

