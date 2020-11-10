Bundesliga: Hoffenheim player Munas Dabbur tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Munas Dabbur.

German football club Hoffenheim says forward Munas Dabbur has tested positive for the coronavirus while with the Israeli national team and is in isolation.

Israel is scheduled to play Norway in a friendly on Wednesday and then has Nations League games against the Czech Republic on Sunday and Scotland on Nov. 18.

Dabbur has two goals in seven Bundesliga games this season.

Dabbur is the second Hoffenheim player to test positive this week. Teammate Robert Skov tested positive while with the Danish national team.

Hoffenheim says both Dabbur and Robert Skov tested negative when they were with Hoffenheim on Friday ahead of a Bundesliga game.

___

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage