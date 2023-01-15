Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Boost for India as key player set to feature in Ranji Trophy to prove fitness

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Key Indian player set to feature in Ranji Trophy game

Border-Gavaskar Trophy | In a big boost for India, a star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to feature in a Ranji Trophy game to prove his fitness ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Jadeja, who is out of action since the Asia Cup 2022, is set to play in Saurashtra's final round of the Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu in Chennai beginning January 24. He is currently at the National Cricket Academy and undergoing rehab.

Ravindra Jadeja last featured for India in the Asia Cup game against Hong Kong and suffered a knee injury. He underwent surgery for his damaged knee. Jadeja's last first-class match came in as the rescheduled Test between India and England in Edgbaston. The 34-year-old is named in India's squad for the first two Test matches against Australia, starting on February 9.

Jadeja's availability for the test series against Australia is subject to his fitness. "It will be good if he plays for Saurashtra. Probably he will, but I don't have any further details," Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah told PTI. The Indian selectors, NCA and the management reportedly agreed Jadeja should play in the Ranji game before taking a call on his participation in the Australian series. Also, the Southpaw has reportedly started to bowl and bat since earlier this week.

Jadeja was on top of his form during Australia's previous Test series in India in 2016-17. He picked 25 wickets and scored 127 runs and was named the Player of the series, which India won 2-1.

India's squad for the first two Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

