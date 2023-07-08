BCCI to finalise broadcast before Australia series, Afghanistan ODIs moved to January 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jay Shah with ICC World Cup 2023 trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to secure a broadcast deal for India's cricket matches before the end of August. Indian cricket team hosts Australia in three-match ODI series in September before Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and the board is looking to finalise official broadcast as soon as possible.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that the board will secure a media rights deal with broadcast for the 2023-2027 cycle before the Australia series. Star Sports Network was the official broadcaster to telecast India's cricket matches at home but their five-year contract ended in March 2023.

"Media rights deal will be done by August end," Jay Shah told reporters on Friday, July 7.

The Indian team is currently without a broadcaster for the upcoming multi-format West Indies tour. Indian fans can watch the match on Jio Cinemas which brought media rights from FanCode. However, both Star Sports and Jio Cinemas are expected to bid for media rights for the 2023-27 cycle.

BCCI held an Apex Council meeting in Mumbai on July 7 to discuss various topics including the schedule for the Afghanistan series. After the meeting, Jay Shah revealed that the Afghanistan tour of India is moved to January 2024. So, the Indian men's cricket team will only get one bilateral ODI series to prepare for Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

After a month-long West Indies tour, the Indian team will travel to Ireland for three-match T20Is series in August. Then India will host Australia in three-match ODI series in early September as their final preparation for the Asia Cup 2023. BCCI has also decided to send the men's second-string team and women's senior team to Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 which begins on September 23.

