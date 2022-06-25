BCCI partners with Australian Strength and Conditioning Association; know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI Headquarters | File Photo

BCCI, in a welcome move, has joined hands with the Australian Strength & Conditioning Association to bring a uniform training system across ranks by creating a pool of world-class trainers in India.

Recently, the BCCI has formed its Sports Science section at the National Cricket Academy, which is being headed by former national team head physio Dr Nitin Patel.

They have now come up with the concept of creating a programme that will "increase the knowledge base of fitness trainers across all levels in BCCI."

The concept note that BCCI shared with state unit trainers, which are in possession of PTI, it is understood that the idea is to ensure that from U-19 (men and women) to senior state teams and subsequently national teams, the same training module is to be followed by the teams.

"Often, we see that at the state level, the Strength and Conditioning training is completely different from what is there at India U-19, A or senior teams. This course will create enough S&C coaches, who can then follow the curriculum at the state level also," a former India A trainer, aware of developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He then cited how some of the state teams have a completely different idea of S&C training from what the national team or NCA follows.

"Let me give you an example of this Ranji season. The BCCI had sent a note to all-state teams that the YoYo test (aerobic endurance fitness test) and 2k run, which were earlier used as fitness parameters are no longer mandatory as full season post-COVID is starting and we don't know about the lung capacity of players.

"Still at DDCA, Rajkumar Sharma and his coaching staff used YoYo as a parameter to decide who are eligible candidates when the world is acknowledging that it is not a parameter to judge cricketing fitness," he said.

The idea is to have such a training programme where there is less interference from old-school coaches across some state teams, whose idea of S&C training is still archaic.

As per the BCCI-ASCA tie-up, it will be a three-year course with Year-1 being 'Cricket Specific S&C Beginner Program' followed by Year-2 which will have 'Cricket Specific S&C Intermediate Program' and the final Year-3 will 'Cricket Specific S&C Advanced Program'.

"Two male S&C coaches and 1 female coach per BCCI affiliated units will attend the program for a 'Year-Round Mentoring via the NCA Central Team'. 114 candidates will be taught by six professionals and its starts in July with a 2-day Hybrid Programme," a BCCI source informed.

As per the program requirement, 114 candidates (potential S&C trainers) across 38 affiliated units will be undergoing the course along with six miscellaneous candidates, making it a total of 120 candidates.

(Inputs PTI)