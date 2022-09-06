AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI: Aussies restrain gritty Blackcaps, hosts need 233 to win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Australian team against New Zealand in the first ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee series.

Highlights Australia will New Zealand in a three-match ODI series

Kane Williamson is making his return to the New Zealand outfit

After the New Zealand series, Australia will travel to India for a white-ball series

AUS vs NZ: The Chappell-Hadlee series is underway as Kane Williamson-led New Zealand has locked horns with Aaron Finch-led Australian team. The hosts, Australia are currently searching for redemption. They suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of Zimbabwe who defeated them in the last ODI of a three-match series. With this Zimbabwe recorded its first victory on Australian soil. This series was a long time due as it was shut down midway through the year 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic stuck.

Aaron Finch won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first. Ahead of the much-awaited T20I World Cup, both teams have decided to field full-strength teams and will look to put their plans to test which they might have built for the T20I World Cup. Guptill and Conway opened the proceedings for the Kiwis. Finn Allen was dropped by the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand outfit just to make a spot for Conway. Guptill who hasn't had much luck with the bat recently was dismissed by Starc. Allrounder Glenn Maxwell claimed one freak of a catch to dismiss Guptill but Conway carried on. He was joined in by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who looked in extremely sublime touch. Both of them stitched together a partnership of 81 odd runs before Zampa dismissed Conway for 46 runs.

Latham and Williamson tried to steady New Zealand's ship even further and were very watchful of the Australian attack. The New Zealand skipper missed out on his half-century by a slender margin of 5 runs. Latham too couldn't continue for much longer and was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell when he was batting on 43 off 57 deliveries. After Williamson and Latham's wickets, New Zealand suffered a mini collapse as they lost their last 5 wickets for a meager score of 41.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

