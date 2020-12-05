Even after 11 years Ravindra Jadeja continues to be grossly underrated: Mohammad Kaif

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravindra Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that 11 years hence his international debut all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to remain "underrated" and feels that he deserves a lot more respect.

Kaif's comment comes after India's 11-run win against Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday where Jadeja played a crucial role in reviving India from 113 for five to 161 for seven with his 23-ball 44 laced with five boundaries and a solitary six.

"For two successive games Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance. Even after 11 years he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly," tweeted Kaif.

Jadeja was injured en route to his knock as he was hit on the helmet in the final over after which Yuzvendra Chahal was named as the concussion substitute. The decision did not land well in the Australian dug out as head coach Justin Langer seemed furious during his animated discussion over the matter with match referee David Boon.

While captain Aaron Finch played down the debate, unwilling to question the medical expertise, all-rounder Moises Henriques questioned the "like-for-like" replacement rule in substitute and out-and-out bowler Chahal with all-rounder Jadeja.

Jadeja was later ruled out of the next two matches owing to concussion and Shardul Tahkur was added to the squad as his replacement.