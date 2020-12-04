Friday, December 04, 2020
     
AUS vs IND, 1st T20I Live: Yuzvendra Chahal takes field as concussion substitute for injured Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja injured himself during his knock of 43 runs in India's innings at the Manuka Oval

New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2020 16:02 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
Image Source : @BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja injured himself during his knock of 43 runs in India's innings at the Manuka Oval in Canberra in the first T20I against Australia on Friday. Yuzvendra Chahal was named as the concussion substitute for injured Jadeja. 

"Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI tweeted saying. 

