Asian Games, IND vs NEP Quarterfinal: Hangzhou Cricket Ground Pitch report, records, weather

Asian Games Cricket, IND vs NEP: The Indian men's cricket team is set to kick off its campaign at the Asian Games 2023 on October 3, Tuesday. After the Indian women's team clinched a historic Gold in its maiden attempt, the Men in Blue will take the field to emulate their women compatriots. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will face Nepal in the first quarter-final of the tournament.

The game is set to be played at Hangzhou's Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, also known as the Hangzhou Cricket Ground or the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. Ahead of the contest, here is all you need to know about the venue of the India vs Nepal game.

Hangzhou Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The surface of the Hangzhou Cricket Ground is a friendly one for the batters. There have been 9 T20Is and 16 WT20Is played at the venue. This was the ground where Nepal scored a massive 314 in a game against Mongolia at the ongoing Asiad.

Hangzhou weather

According to AccuWeather, there is only a 25% chance of rain throughout October 3 in Hangzhou. There is a 20% probability of rain coming down in the morning, while it becomes 25% in the afternoon. We shall expect a full game.

T20 Stats

Total T20 matches - 25

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average 1st Inns scores - 129

Average 2nd Inns scores - 70

The highest total recorded - 314/3 by NEP vs MGL

The lowest total recorded - 15/10 by MGLW vs IDNW

The highest score chased - 133/5 by HK vs JPN

The lowest score defended - 72/10 by CHNW vs HKW

Team squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav

