Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah ruled out of the tournament, replacement announced

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the development a day ahead of their knockout match against Sri Lanka. The Men in Green faced a huge defeat by 228 runs against arch-rivals India in their previous outing.

In the same match, Naseem endured a shoulder injury and keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup in India, he will not be featuring in the rest of the Asia Cup. PCB have called up Zaman Khan as his replacement who reached Sri Lanka in morning and will train with the squad ahead of the crucial match on September 14. Naseem Shah's absence will be felt for Pakistan as the bowler had picked seven wickets in four matches in the tournament at an average of only 20.

"Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening. Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," a statement from PCB read.

Meanwhile, PCB has also stated that Haris Rauf is recovering well. He didn't bowl on the reserve day against India but there is no confirmation if Rauf will play against Sri Lanka. His back-up Shahnawaz Dahani will be joining the Pakistan squad on Thursday (September 14) morning.

"Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan v India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match. Team doctor Sohail Saleem: “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning," PCB further said.

