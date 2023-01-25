Asia Cup 2023: Najam Sethi hits back at Asian Cricket Council, reveals demands made by BCCI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Najam Sethi to attend ACC meeting

BCCI vs PCB: The controversy around the Asia Cup continues to intensify everyday. The next edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Pakistan and will be contested in the 50-over format. Last year it was reported that the Indian team is not willing to travel to Pakistan and play in the marquee tournament. Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja reacted to the statement by saying that the BCCI can't dictate how things work in international cricket.

Raja also threatened to boycott the ICC ODI World Cup that is scheduled to be played in India next year. Interestingly, after Pakistan's defeat to England in the three-match Test series, Raja was replaced by Najam Sethi as the Pakistan Cricket Board Chief (PCB). As of now, both the boards are yet to conclude this matter. The controversy had begun last year in October and the fate of these tournaments still hangs in balance. The PCB chief has now given a major update on the matter while revealing the date of the ACC meeting in the Asia Cup row and also opened up on the fresh demands made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

PCB chief Sethi said:

As of now, we have a final date to meet the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) officials. The meeting will be held on February 4 in Bahrain. Still not sure about our stance, I will decide it in the meeting and will continue to keep an eye on the situation. The BCCI wants Pakistan to travel to India but they are not willing to send their team to Pakistan. This is not something new for us.

Last year, Jay Shah revealed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and insisted on changing the venue for the tournament. The statement left the PCB baffled and they threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup. Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has stressed on the matter in many interviews and has clarified that it will be a loss for Pakistan and their cricketing body if the hosting rights are snatched from them.

