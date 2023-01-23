Virat Kohli scripts history ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI which is to be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli in action

Another day, another record made, this has been Virat Kohli's story for the past decade. The former India skipper who will go down as one of the 'Greatest of All Time' has achieved a historic milestone. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has had a terrific start to 2023, the year of the ICC ODI World Cup and he is certainly eyeing new feats and will try his best to get a few more tons under his belt.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier today announced the T20 team of the year 2022 and Indian stalwart Virat Kohli has cut. The former India captain has made it to the T20 team of the year along with his compatriots Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Virat has been included in the list for the first time since the award was introduced last year. English skipper Jos Buttler who led his team to World Cup glory last year has been named as the captain of the side.

Virat Kohli has now become the first ever player in men's cricket history to be on the list of Test, ODI & T20 team of the year. Kohli has been featured thrice in the Test team of the year (2017, 2018, and 2019), six times in ODI Team of The Year (2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), and this happens to be the first time when his name has been included in the T20I Team of the year(2022). The Indian skipper has a total of 74 international centuries to his name that includes 46 ODI centuries, 27 Test centuries, and 1 T20I century.

Kohli had a century drought of over 3 years in international cricket which he ended with a stellar century against Afghanistan last year in the Asia Cup. In the last 6 ODIs that he has played (1 against Bangladesh, 3 against Sri Lanka, and 2 against New Zealand), Kohli has scored 3 centuries. The ICC will announce the Men’s ODI Team of the Year, Women’s ODI Team of the Year, and Men’s Test Team of the Year on Tuesday.

