Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul ruled out of India vs Pakistan game, coach Rahul Dravid provides big update

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul

Asia Cup 2023: In a major blow to the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, star middle-order batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first two games of the tournament. Rahul, who is currently training in Alur along with the Indian team, will not be able to get completely ready for the first two matches.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid provided the update on Rahul in a press conference. India are set to play Pakistan on September 2, followed by a game against Nepal on September 4. "KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the Asia Cup 2023," Dravid said in a press conference.

Rahul to be reassessed on September 4: Dravid

Meanwhile, the Indian coach went on to add that Rahul will be reassessed on September 4 before the Super four stage of the tournament (If India qualify). "The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on 4th September and then take it from there. Signs are looking good and he is prgressing really well.

Meanwhile, Dravid confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has ticked all the boxes and is set to get game the Asian tournament. "Shreyas Iyer has ticked all the boxes in the practice session. We'll give him game time in the Asia Cup," Dravid added.

KL Rahul has returned from a thigh injury that he suffered in the IPL. He underwent surgery for it in May in London. But as informed by the chief selector Ajit Agarkar during India's Asia Cup squad announcement, Rahul suffered a niggle recently. He confirmed that his previous injury is fine but there is some other issue. "KL Rahul is carrying a niggle but is expected to be fully fit by the second or third match for Asia Cup. Hence, Sanju Samson is travelling as a back-up player," Agarkar said in a press conference on August 21.

A 17-member Indian squad is currently placed in Alur for a six-day training camp. The Indian players are sweating hard in the nets and doing match simulations for the continental event. Rahul was seen batting and doing wicket-keeping drills in it. The first day of the camp on Thursday was all about fitness assessments as the players took a Yo-Yo test. Rahul batted on the second day and did light wicket-keeping drills on Day 3.

Latest Cricket News