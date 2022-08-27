Asia Cup 2022, AFG vs SL: Afghanistan annihilate Sri Lanka by eight wickets

Follow us on Image Source : ACB AFG vs SL

Afghanistan was indomitable in the opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against Sri lanka. The all-round display thrashed a below-par Sri Lanka by eight wickets to start their campaign at a high note.

Opting to bowl, Afghanistan first produced a brilliant bowling effort to bundle up Sri Lanka at 105 in 19.4 overs.

This was the first time Afghanistan bowled out a team without Rashid Khan taking a wicket which underlined their show as a collective bowling unit.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi shattered the top-order before spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman stifled the Lankans in the middle overs.

In reply, Afghanistan cantered home in just 10.1 overs to register a big win in their milestone 100th T20 International.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Afghanistan a fiery start, smashing an 18-ball 40, while Hazratullah Zazai took the team over the line with an unbeaten 37 off 28 balls.

The win also gave a big push to Afghanistan's net run-rate (5.176) as they climbed to the top spot in Group B.

Group B also features Bangladesh, who take on Afghanistan at Sharjah on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka had a horrendous start as they slumped to 5/3 inside two overs with Farooqi inflicting a double blow in consecutive deliveries in the opening over.

The only respite for the Islanders came from Bhanuka Rajapaksa who led their recovery with a stroke-filled 29-ball 38. But two clumsy run-outs in two balls exposed the Lankans inexperience in the middle.

They were in danger of getting all out inside 15 overs after Nabi reduced them to 75/9.

It was Chamika Karunaratne's innings that managed to take their team past a score of 100. He scored a 38-ball 31 take them past 100.



