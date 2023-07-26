Ashes 2023: England announce their playing XI for The Oval Test, Ollie Robinson remains out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Ollie Robinson during the third Ashes 2023 Test

England cricket team announced their playing eleven for the last Ashes 2023 match at The Oval on Wednesday, July 26. The hosts haven't made any changes to their playing eleven, leaving out Ollie Robinson on the bench for the second consecutive game.

Veteran pacer James Anderson has retained his place despite his struggles throughout the series, keeping the likes of Robinson and Josh Tongue on the bench again. Stuart Broad is set to become the only English pacer to be featured in all five matches in Ashes when he enters the field for The Oval Test starting on July 27.

In-form pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have retained their places for the third consecutive match after their impact in England's famous win at Headingley.

In batting, Moeen Ali is set to bat at No. 3 again after an impressive fifty in the first innings of the Manchester Test. Zak Crawley ended his poor run of form with a bat by smashing 189 off 182 at Old Trafford and once again will open an innings with Ben Duckett.

England dominated at Old Trafford with a 275-run lead in the first innings and then were tipped to win the game by an innings to level the series. But their comeback was stunned by the consistent rain on Day 4 and Day 5, snatching away their hopes for the Ashes trophy.

Captain Ben Stokes hinted at potential Anderson and Broad retention for the final game. He stated that the Three Lions will try to finish Ashes 2023 with a win at The Oval and level the series result to 2-2.

England Playing XI for The Oval Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook. Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

