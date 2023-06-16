Ashes 1st Test Edgbaston: Joe Root's century guides England to 393; Australia remain unscathed at end of Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Joe Root hundred highlighted Day 1 of 1st Ashes Test

Ashes 1st Test Edgbaston: Joe Root's astonishing hundred powered England to a massive 393/8 d in the first innings before a surprising declaration came in from English captain Ben Stokes. England batted for most of the day and then brought the Aussies batters in to check their temprament in the dying stages of Day 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, Australia remain unscathed as David Warner and Usman Khawaja took their team to 14 in four overs.

The highlights of the day remained Joe Root's special ton and England's usual 'Bazball' approach. As we have seen many-a-times in the past that England keep the run-rate around 5 an over despite losing wickets, we got to see it for yet another day. Wickets tumbled but England kept doing what has worked for them in the past one and a half year. Root's 118* from 152 balls was easily the knock of the day as he showcased his A game with positive approach. Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow were the other half-centurions and were more aggressive with the bat.

More to follow...

