Arshdeep Singh's Numbers for Team India | Detailed analysis

Arshdeep Singh has been nothing short of sensational for India in the T20 format of the game. He has had a few slip-ups, but he has gotten the job done more often than not. Arshdeep Singh has now played 22 T20Is for Team India and three games in the ODI format. Here is how the young left-armer has fared so far.

Singh has not played many ODIs and has bowled only 13.5 overs at the international stage. He has no wickets to show and has bowled at an economy of 6.75. The numbers aren't much to analyse his performance and we will have to wait and see how he performs in the coming months, leading up to the ODI World Cup at home.

Now the T20 format is where Arshdeep has gotten almost all the international exposure. He has now played 22 matches and scalped 33 wickets at an average of 19.24 and an economy of 8.44. His best bowling figures are 4/37.

Numbers At A Glance

Innings: 22

Wickets: 33

Average: 19.24

Economy: 8.44

BBI: 4/37

Diving a little deep here's looking at his performance in different phases of a T20I game.

Numbers In Powerplay

Innings: 21

Wickets: 14

Economy: 7.80

Dot-balls: 55.5%

Numbers In Middle Overs

Innings: 11

Wickets: 3

Economy: 8.46

Dot-balls: 34.6%

Numbers In Death Overs

Innings: 17

Wickets: 16

Economy: 9.21

Dot-balls: 32.4%

The Verdict

Looking at the numbers, Arshdeep Singh looks at home bowling in the Powerplay, the fact that he is able to bowl 55.5% of his total deliveries as dots in Powerplay spells great news for Team India. His performance in the middle overs too is acceptable, but he would want to get more wickets during that phase. He clearly isn't able to break partnerships during that phase.

Coming to death overs, he has 16 wickets in 17 games, which is good, but the economy is on the higher side. He would want to work on that moving forward.

But again, this is just the start of his career, and the only way for him to go is up. Let's see where Arshdeep ends up.

