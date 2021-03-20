Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's captaincy record in T20Is after win over Zimbabwe

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Asghar Afghan needs only one more win to become the most successful T20I captain in history.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan needs only one more win to become the most successful captain in the history of T20Is. On Friday, Afghan equaled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for most wins in T20Is during Afghanistan's victory over Zimbabwe on Friday.

Both, Dhoni and Afghan have won 41 T20Is so far. While Dhoni captained India in 72 T20Is, Afghan equaled the record in only 51 matches.

The 34-year-old Afghanistan captain has been leading the side since 2015. He was temporarily removed from the position in 2019 when leg-spinner Rashid Khan succeeded him as the skipper of the team.

However, Afghan was reinstated as captain after Afghanistan's poor performances under Rashid.

Here's the list of most successful T20I captains to date:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India) - 41 wins ASGHAR AFGHAN (AFGHANISTAN) - 41 wins* Eoin Morgan (England) - 33 wins Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) - 29 wins Daren Sammy (West Indies) - 27 wins

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 45 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

All-round performance from Mohammad Nabi (40 off 15 balls and 2/20 in three overs) powered the Afghans to the series-clinching win.