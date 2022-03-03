Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Abey Kuruvilla to be BCCI's new General Manager

Earlier this year, Kuruvilla's tenure as the national selection committee member got over and now he will take up the role of BCCI General Manager.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2022 11:32 IST
BCCI logo (Representational photo)
Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI DOMESTIC

BCCI logo (Representational photo)

Highlights

  • This General Manager position was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra stepped down.
  • Kuruvilla has played 10 Tests for India.

Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new General Manager. 

Sources in the know of developments confirmed this development to ANI. 

"Yes, Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the reins as BCCI's new General Manager," said the source.

This General Manager position was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra stepped down. 

Kuruvilla has played 10 Tests for India and his appointment was ratified during BCCI's Apex Council Meeting on Wednesday.

- Reported by ANI

