'You give it back with interest!': Sir Viv talks Australia with Virat Kohli, praises his confidence

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI The second part of the interaction between Indian captain Virat Kohli and West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards was released earlier today, in which the duo talked about playing in Australia.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards sat down for an informal interaction ahead of India’s first Test of the two-match series in Antigua.

The part-one of the interaction was released on Thursday, where Virat quizzed the former West Indian cricketer about his intent on taking on the fast bowlers during his playing days. In the second part, the duo discussed significantly playing in Australia.

Virat Kohli had a torrid time with the bat in the 2014 tour to England, and revealed how he prepared himself for the Australian tour which followed it towards the end of the year.

“In 2014, we went to England and I had a very bad tour. The next one was Australia which was even more hostile and tough. The thing which helped me was visualization,” revealed Virat.

“Three months before going to Australia, I started visualizing that I’m taking these bowlers on and I’m going to dominate and come out on top, and that for me was a revelation. I had so much belief because of putting the thought.”

Sir Vivian Richards, who was at Australia when India tour the country, praised the Indian skipper for the confidence with which he batted in the series. He also remembered that he scored four centuries on the tour.

“I was there at that time. We were doing the Big Bash. The Australians can be bullies, they try to talk you out, but you give it back and I love that. And you (Virat Kohli) give it back with interest with the way in which you perform. That’s what you have to believe in,” said the Windies great.

“I’ve always felt that if you go to Australia and come back with what they have there, you’re going to be okay elsewhere.”

Kohli insisted that Richards had been an inspiration for him. “For me, there was nobody more significant than you in this regards. The time you played in and the way you dominated bowlers, I realized that only self-belief will make you play in this manner that you will not be beaten and you will come out at top,” said the Indian captain.

Virat then quizzed the West Indies captain about playing in the nets, and whether he had a particular thought in mind while going to the practice sessions.

“You go and try to eliminate the possibility of getting out. I’ve always felt that nets were claustrophobic for me, I was never comfortable,” revealed Sir Vivian.

Virat Kohli, while agreeing to Richards’ opinion, added that he likes to play at the centre-wicket even during the net sessions.

“I prefer a centre-wicket net against our bowlers with fielders so I have a match simulation,” said Kohli.