World Test Championship final to be postponed due to disruption caused by COVID-19: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India presently is the leader in the World Test Championship points table.

The novel coronavirus has put a halt on sporting activities around the world. From the top European football leagues to the Indian Premier League to grand slam events and even the Tokyo Olympics, all tournaments have been suspended. And now, reports emerged that the World Test Championship final, slated to be held t the Lord's in June 2021, might be rescheduled owing to disruptions in the fixtures cased by the COVID-19.

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, introduced by the ICC to revive Test cricket, haad begun last summer with the Ashes in England. But with coronavirus halting present fixtures and claiming uncertainty over future schedules, it might just be impossible to fit in the remaining contests ahead of the final next year.

According to a report in Telegraph.co.uk, the decision will be taken as soon as next Thursday over the fate of the final during a conference call between the chief executives of national boards and the ICC.

All nations are slated to play six series as part of the World Test Championship, but England have played only two so far, while West Indies have played just one.

Earlier last month, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had called for a full World Test Championship rather than a shortened one owning to coronavirus, while Test captain Azhar Ali echoed his words and wants ICC to extend the time period for the competition.

What will also come as a hindrance for fitting in the remaining fixtures in the later half of the calndar year if situations improve is that there awaits two IPL seasons - BCCI would be eager to stage the 2020 edition and the 2021 will be held as scheduled - a Men's T20 World Cup, and the the Asia Cup in Dubai.

